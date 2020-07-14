(CBS DETROIT) – When it comes to the governors new mask requirement the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says they will respond to a business if they’re having a problem with someone not complying. But as far as writing a citation, well that probably won’t happen.
Around 4 p.m. on Monday cell phones across Michigan received this imminent extreme alert. The text from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office, reminding residents of a new executive order that requires face mask while in public indoor and crowded outdoor spaces.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says since the Governor’s announcement of the new order last week, his phone has been ringing off the hook, from residents and businesses, wondering how and if his office would enforce the order.
Wickersham says please don’t call to report a business that is not enforcing mask wear, that can be reported to the Attorney General’s office. He also says they aren’t equipped to handle every single call of someone not wearing a mask and his office will not strongly enforce writing tickets to those not wearing a mask.
