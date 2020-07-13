First Day Of Summer School Met With Resistance In DetroitDozens of Detroit Public Schools Community District Students missed the first day of summer school because of protesters blocking the gates of the westside school bus terminal on Greenfield Road, to rally against in-person learning.

Company Makes Air Filter For Indoor Spaces To Fight Contaminants Like Covid-19With the prospect of kids returning to in-person classes worrying many parents, one company is trying to fight Covid-19 in the air.

Organizers Demand Detroit City Council Members Drop Charges Against ProtestersTheir message Monday: all charges be dropped against demonstrators who were arrested during all the recent protests.

Two James Serving Up Hand SanitizerTwo James Distillery has stopped the production of spirits to manufacture hand sanitizer.

Advocates Tell Renters To Seek Legal Advice As Moratorium On Evictions Ends This WeekIf you are behind in the rent, now would be a good time to get legal advice. In an article by the Detroit Free Press, the moratorium on evictions by Governor Whitmer is set to expire this Thursday. Many are saying courts will be inundated with eviction filings the day it lifts.

Graphic Video Of Man Firing At Police Before Fatal Shooting Released By DPDAfter protests broke out throughout Detroit Friday due to an officer-involved shooting, Police Chief James Craig released a graphic video of the incident involving a 20-year-old man firing at police before the fatal shooting.