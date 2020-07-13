(CBS DETROIT) – With the prospect of kids returning to in-person classes worrying many parents, one company is trying to fight Covid-19 in the air.
Carrier says its air filter machine could help improve air quality by pulling bad air in and removing contaminants.
The device is portable and can be plugged into any outlet.
Carrier currently employs similar devices in hospitals around the country.
