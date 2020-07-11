  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    03:37 AMPaid Program
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Specials

ALICE WETTERLUND: MY MAMA IS A HUMAN AND SO AM I – Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

HILARIOUS MUSINGS- Follow comedian/actor Alice Wetterlund as she reveals her personal struggles with peeping toms, cat-rearing, alcoholism and the secret alien conspiracy behind new country music in her breakout comedy special, “My Mama Is A Human and So Am I.”

Wetterlund shines in this tour de force hour long special taped at the Gothic Theater in Denver, CO.

ALICE WETTERLUND: MY MAMA IS A HUMAN AND SO AM I is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss.

Original airdate 7/14/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply