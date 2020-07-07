(CBS DETROIT) – In the midst of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler’s legal battle, a new ruling now overturns a judge’s order.
CEOs of both companies will not have to meet with one another to settle a corruption dispute.
GM is suing FCA claiming the automaker corrupted the bargaining process of union workers, costing GM billions of dollars. The lawsuit is connected to the UAW corruption scandal.
