(CBS DETROIT) – In the midst of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler’s legal battle, a new ruling now overturns a judge’s order.

CEOs of both companies will not have to meet with one another to settle a corruption dispute.

GM is suing FCA claiming the automaker corrupted the bargaining process of union workers, costing GM billions of dollars. The lawsuit is connected to the UAW corruption scandal.

