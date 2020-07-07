(CBS DETROIT) – The FDA is giving out a new waring about several toxic hand sanitizers.
This includes, Grupo Insoma’s hand sanitizer and Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer.
These products contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to the FDA. Symptoms include: nausea, vomiting and headache.
For a complete list of toxic hand sanitizers visit FDA.gov.
