(CBS DETROIT) – State dam removal projects were monetarily prioritized over dam repairs, according to The Detroit News.

Roughly 80 percent of the nearly $17 million in dam management grants went to removal services.

This comes after the Department of Natural Resources denied a $1.6 million grant for Edenville Dam repairs last year. The dam failed on May 19.

