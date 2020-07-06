(CBS DETROIT) – Stagnant conditions in the air can create ozone and smog pollution, putting vulnerable populations at risk.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments declared Monday and Sunday “Ozone Action Day” to reduce those pollutions.

Residents are encouraged to drive less, mow lawns during evening hours, avoid refueling cars during daylight hours and reduce electricity usage.

