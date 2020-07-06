(CBS DETROIT) – Protesters from the organization Detroit Will Breathe showed up to the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the organization said the event shows how Mayor Mike Duggan “bends over backward for millionaires.”

Alluding to Quicken Loans owner Dan Gilbert, the Black Lives Matter group also claims Gilbert’s companies help fund Detroit’s surveillance systems and the Detroit Police Department.

