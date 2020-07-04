PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER PENN TRIES TO FOOL TELLER — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu and Rubén Vilagrand.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#702).

Original airdate 6/29/2020.