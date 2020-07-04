DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart).

Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry.

Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates.

Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star.

Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108).

Original airdate 7/7/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.