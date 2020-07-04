BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

WHO CAN YOU TRUST – Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) search for a lead in Cyprus and find an ally in the unlikeliest of places, but things go from bad to worse in a hurry, putting the duo right back to square one.

Meanwhile, suspicions grow as Eleanor (Gina Bellman) looks into Bishop’s identity, forcing Tanner to try and step one step ahead.

The episode was directed by Dominic LeClerc and written by Nick Love (#205).

Original airdate 7/8/2020.