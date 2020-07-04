MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, July 10, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

A LESSON IN SLEIGHT OF HAND — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Naathan Phan, Anna DeGuzman, Richard Turner, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Titou (#709).

Original airdate 7/10/2020.