The 100 -- "From The Ashes" -- Image Number: HU701A_0138r.jpg -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
THE PAST – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth.
Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#713).
Original airdate 7/8/2020.