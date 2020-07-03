(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Pistons practice facility will turn into a voting center during upcoming elections.

People will be able to register to vote and cast a ballot on site.

The Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center will be open for elections on Aug. 4 and Nov. 3.

Amid racial protests around the country, the Pistons have participated in various local demonstrations.

The organization is now working to fight voter suppression.

