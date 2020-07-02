Southfield (CW50) – The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American pilots during WWII. They were made up of the 332nd Fighter Group and 447th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces. A popular nickname for the fighter group was the Red Tails.

Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, 98, was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen after going the military in 1942. In 1944, Jefferson was shot down and captured in the south of France. He was sent to a camp as a prisoner of war until mid-1945.

Lt. Col. Jefferson joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his time as a Tuskegee Airmen, as well as his time as a POW during WWII.

