(May 12, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels honored frontline COVID-19 first responders and essential workers with formation flights over Detroit on May 12, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by LTjg Chelsea Dietlin)

Southfield (CW50) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were formed in 1946 as a flight demonstration squadron and is the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world. The team is comprised of five Navy pilots and one Marine Corps pilot. The team’s purpose is to showcase the pride of the Navy and inspire a culture of excellence and service to the U.S.A.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has been doing fly-overs in honor of the front-line workers in the medical field, including a flight demonstration over Detroit on May 2nd.

Staff Sergeant Aaron Fryer, part of the Blue Angels Fat Albert Maintenance Crew, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the process of joining the Blue Angels and what it’s like to be apart of the exclusive group.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50