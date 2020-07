(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan Board of Regents is approving a plan to hike up the tuition cost for students.

The 2021 budget plan now approved calls for a 1.9 percent increase to tuition for 2020 to 2021 academic year.

The board says this is due to the ongoing pandemic.

More financial aid opportunities will also be available for students in need.

