Toni Trucks, ViacomCBS Vet Net Ambassador and 'Seal Team' Actress

Southfield (CW50) – Actress, Toni Trucks, plays SEAL Team member Ensign Lisa Davis, an Intel Officer on CBS’s “SEAL Team.” Through her time on the show, Toni Trucks began to work CBS on there Veterans Network, a program developed to commit unwavering support to veterans and their families across the nation.

Toni Trucks, ViacomCBS Vet Net Ambassador and ‘Seal Team’ Actress

Trucks became an Ambassador for ViacomCBS Vet Net in 2019 and has continued to serve those who served our country.

Toni Trucks joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about “SEAL Team” her role on the show, and how she’s used her role to support veterans across the nation.

Learn more about ViacomCBS Vet Net at viacomcbsvetnet.net

You can watch SEAL Team on CBS Detroit Wednesday’s at 9pm or stream all of the seasons on CBS AllAccess.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50

