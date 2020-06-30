Southfield (CW50) – Pingree Detroit is a worker-owned company started in 2015 to help veterans gain a living wage by creating sustainable, up-cycled products from materials destined for landfills in Detroit. The team creates handcrafted bags, accessories, and footwear using reclaimed leather from the Detroit auto industry.

The majority of Pingree’s equipment and materials are sourced from the USA and all shipping materials they use are 100% recycled and compostable.

Workers are given the opportunity to own a part of the company, and 77% of the Pingree’s profit goes to those Veterans.

Jarret Schlaff, Co-Founder & CEO of Pingree, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about why he started the company and what was the process behind using reclaimed materials.

To learn more about Pingree Detroit go to PingreeDetroit.com

