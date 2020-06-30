(CBS DETROIT) – In November, Michigan voters will decide if police will be banned from accessing electronic data without a search warrant.

The resolution passed through the state House and Senate two weeks ago.

Missouri and New Hampshire passed similar legislation garnering over 75 percent in voter support.

Current legislation bans the search of a person’s home and possessions without a search warrant.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.