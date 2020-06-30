  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    06:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – In November, Michigan voters will decide if police will be banned from accessing electronic data without a search warrant.

The resolution passed through the state House and Senate two weeks ago.

Missouri and New Hampshire passed similar legislation garnering over 75 percent in voter support.

Current legislation bans the search of a person’s home and possessions without a search warrant.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.