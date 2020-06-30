(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company joins the list of many companies pulling ads from social media platforms like Facebook.

The automaker says for 30 days it will remove ads to reevaluate its social media presence.

Civil rights organizations launched a Stop Hate For Profit campaign — asking companies to remove ads from Facebook — due to hate speech and inaccurate information going unregulated.

Honda is also participating in the campaign.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.