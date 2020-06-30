(CBS DETROIT) – A new warning is out for fake face mask exemption cards.

Federal officials say the fake cards claim to exempt its holder from face mask mandates.

It also claims that businesses that pressure the card-bearer to wear a mask could be reported to the “Freedom to Breathe Agency.”

The feds say the fraudulent cards are not tied to any government agency.

A box of about 500 was selling online for around $50.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.