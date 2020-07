(CBS DETROIT) – With a surge in Covid-19 cases around the country, AMC theaters are pushing back its reopening date.

AMC says it will reopen approximately 450 locations on July 30.

Previously it was set to reopen on July 15. The delayed release of blockbuster films like Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Brothers spy film “Tenet” caused it to postpone its reopening.

