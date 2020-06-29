(CBS DETROIT) – In the metro area, the Fourth of July will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe.

Detroit canceled its annual fireworks show but a virtual event will take place on Aug. 31.

In Oakland County, Independence Township will continue to have a fireworks display at the top of Pine Knob Ski Hill on July 3 at 10 p.m.

Henry Ford Museum will broadcast a Fourth of July special instead of hosting its annual “Salute to America” event.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.