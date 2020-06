(CBS DETROIT) – Ford says customers who bought or leased a new car can return it if they lose their job within one year.

If customers purchased a vehicle through ford’s credit financing program they are eligible to apply.

The automaker says this in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrollment is open through Sept. 30.

