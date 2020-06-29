  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – United States airlines are preparing for a return to max capacity despite the ongoing pandemic.

American Airlines says it plans to start selling full flights beginning July 1.

United and Spirit Airlines announced similar plans last week.

American says it will notify customers when they are booked on a crowded flight and allow for a change with no added fees.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.