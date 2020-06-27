Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Third Time's The Charm" -- Image Number: PEN701_0016r -- Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette, Alyson Hannigan and Teller -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 7 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondřej Pšenička and Paul Gertner.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#701).

