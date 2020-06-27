DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down.

Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson).

Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star.

Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball (#107).

Original airdate 6/30/2020.

Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.