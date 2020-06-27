BARRY BREWER: CHICAGO I’M HOME – Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

WELCOME HOME! – Recorded in front of two sold out crowds at the Studebaker Theater in his hometown of Chicago, this stand-up comedy special is the culmination of Brewer’s real-life experiences interwoven with over fifteen years as a stand-up comic.

BARRY BREWER: CHICAGO I’M HOME is directed by Barry Brewer.

The special is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Barry Brewer and Jasmine Monet Brewer.

Original airdate 6/30/2020.