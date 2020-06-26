(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit parking enforcements will restart on Monday, June 29.

This means no more free parking. Residents can use street kiosks or the Detroit parking app to pay for a spot.

Citations will also be handed out to those violating property maintenance orders.

This includes leaving cars parked in yards, not cutting grass and putting out yard waste on the wrong days.

For more information, call 313-224-2733 or email bseed@detroitmi.gov.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.