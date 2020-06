(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says protests have not sparked an increase in Detroit’s Covid-19 cases.

But he says if bars and restaurants don’t follow social distancing rules, the city will enforce legal consequences.

Duggan says the city’s health department will be checking capacity violations and employee PPE protocol.

