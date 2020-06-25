YPSILANTI (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Ypsilanti is under new leadership following former Mayor Beth Bashert’s comments that many felt were racist.

“Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any board or commission, I am going to vote yes,” said Bashert.

This was the comment made by Bashert last Tuesday during a zoom meeting with council members.

It’s the comment that sparked community outrage, protests and now her resignation.

“We didn’t want to see the city have to go through a long drawn out process you know. So we’re grateful that the Mayor has done the right thing and at the end of the day this wasn’t a hate campaign against the Mayor. We’re grateful that she acknowledged her racism,” said Community Activist Trische Duckworth.

Bashert resigned Tuesday in a Facebook post and the following day a new mayor was sworn in to office.

“From the time that the resignation came in, my life has not been the same,” said Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson.

Allen-Richardson served on Ypsilanti City Council for 20 years, holding the title of Mayor Pro-Tem since 2008 and after two unsuccessful campaigns for the city’s top spot, she’s now taking on the role as Mayor and ready for the responsibilities that comes with it.

“As a council member I feel directly responsible to my ward one residents and constituents. That’s the first order of business and then the greater city, I had some responsibility for that also. But in taking on this role my first responsibility is to the entire city and I will work to try to do my best to fulfill that role and to keep the entire city in mind,” said Allen-Richardson.

