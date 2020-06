(CBS DETROIT) – GNC has filed for bankruptcy citing the coronavirus pandemic had a dramatic impact on its business.

The vitamin and supplements retailer says it will be closing as many as 1,200 of its stores across the U.S. which is about 20 percent of its locations.

The company says slimming down will allow it to continue to operate.

