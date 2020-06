(CBS DETROIT) – Fiat Chrysler will receive $7 billion in loans from the Italian government.

Italy signed off on the loans to help part of its auto industry.

Fiat Chrysler is currently Italy’s biggest auto-seller.

The deal is expected to help the auto maker stay afloat during the pandemic.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.