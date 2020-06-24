(CBS DETROIT) – A Shelby Township trustee is facing more backlash and protests for a post he shared online.

John Vermuelen is accused of sharing a post online showing Aunt Jemima with the Quaker Oats mascot, while captioning the post with “talk about being politically correct.”

Protesters say it’s racist and call on him to step down.

This comes just days after Shelby Township voted to suspend its police chief over online comments.

