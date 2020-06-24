(CBS DETROIT) – 32-year-old Sarah Stewart is out enjoying a beautiful day with her 6-year-old daughter, but a freak motorcycle accident in March, nearly took Sarah’s life.

“My husband says hey lets go for a motorcycle ride and I just I wasn’t feeling it that day, I had a really bad gut feeling it was one of the worse ones I ever had,” she said.

Her gut would be right, that motorcycle ride on March 22 would end tragically. A miscommunication between Sarah and her husband at the intersection of Van Dyke and 29 Mile, resulted in her crashing into her husbands bike.

“They weren’t sure I was going to make it because I had a lot of injuries. My arm was broken in half, fractured up here, my pelvis was shattered, broken ribs, internal bleeding, concussion,” said Stewart.

She would spend 10 days at Henry Ford Main Hospital and underwent three surgeries and nine blood transfusions before being transferred to Henry Ford Macomb for rehab. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hospital safety protocols, she would endure journey alone.

She was in the hospital for a total of 18 days before seeing her husband.

Doctors are calling her recovery amazing and nothing short of a miracle that she’s walking after just a few months. It’s an incredible journey that she says has only made her stronger.

