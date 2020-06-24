YPSILANTI (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Ypsilanti is under new leadership following former Mayor Beth Beshert’s comments that many felt were racist.

RELATED LINK: Ypsilanti Mayor Resigns After Racist Remark About Resident

Bershert resigned Tuesday after community outrage that led to a protest. Watch former Mayor Pro Tem Lois Allen-Richardson get sworn in as the city’s new mayor.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.