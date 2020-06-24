(CBS DETROIT) – Drivers are paying more at the gas pump as coronavirus restrictions lift.

More people are getting back on the road after millions were stranded at home since March.

The demand for gas hit an all time low and in some places prices fell below a dollar a gallon.

Now prices have risen up by 35 cents a gallon.

Experts also say though prices are going up, Americans are still paying 50 to 60 cents less than last summer.

It’s difficult to predict exactly what will happen in the middle of a pandemic, that could get better or worse.

