Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, many with ties to Detroit, are joining together to help feed those in the metro area hit hardest by COVID-19.

CBS 62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on CBS 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at 7 pm and streamed live on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.

Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser features Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper, Darren McCarty, and many others.

Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”

Viewers can either text “FEED20” to 91999 or click here to donate.

For every $1 donated, Forgotten Harvest can provide $14 worth of groceries or about eight meals to individuals, seniors and families in need.

