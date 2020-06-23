(CBS DETROIT) – More than 400 pounds of marijuana was found in a garbage truck that crossed over from Canada Tuesday morning.

An X-ray screening on ambassador bridge alerted Detroit border patrol to search the truck.

The 36-year-old driver from Ontario faces charges for possession and transportation of illegal drugs.

This follows the arrest of a 30-year-old Canadian man who tried to smuggle over 3-thousand pounds of pot through buffalo, New York two weeks ago.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.