ANN ARBOR (CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan will no longer host one of three presidential debates planned this fall in the run-up to the Nov. 3 general election, but related campus programming will continue.

It was announced Tuesday morning from the Commission on Presidential Debates that the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida, will host the Oct. 15 debate that had been planned for Crisler Center on U-M’s athletics campus.

In a letter shared with the Commission on Presidential Debates, U-M President Mark Schlissel said, “It is with great disappointment that I must ask for the University of Michigan to be released from its agreement with the Commission on Presidential Debates to host the Presidential Debate on Oct. 15, 2020.”

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned,” said Schlissel.

