(CBS DETROIT) – In a series of tweets President Donald Trump says he “brought back cars and jobs,” and “will do it again for Michigan.”

The President was referring to a tweet about a 2016 presidential poll predicting Trump winning the state.

President Trump also retweeted the viral video of a mall attack in Flint saying, “where are the protesters,” and “was this man arrested?”

Flint Police announced Monday two men were brought in for questioning.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.