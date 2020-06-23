Tray Little, Rapper and Producer, at the Detroit Protests (Photos provided by Tray Little)

Southfield (CW50) – Tray Little, a local Detroit Rapper and Producer, is well known on the social video platform TikTok for his rap music. However, from the recent pandemic to the current protests against racial injustice, Tray Little has used his social platforms to bring awareness to injustice and inequality.

He also uses his music and lyrics to encourage others to wear masks during the COVID-19 Pandemic through his song ‘Mask On’.

Tray Little joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his music career and how using his presence on social media has helped the Detroit community fight against racial injustice.

Check out Tray Little’s Music on TikTok: @traylittle

