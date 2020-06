(CBS DETROIT) – The lawyer for the family of the 16-year-old Kalamazoo boy who died from a deadly restraint, says his death is comparable to George Floyd’s.

An investigation by the state reveals the teen, Cornelius Fredricks, was restrained by multiple employees after throwing food.

Michigan has now banned physical restraints in all state juvenile facilities.

