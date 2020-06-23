  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking an appeals court to keep gyms closed ahead of their planned Thursday re-opening.

Whitmer requests the U.S. Sixth Circuit of Appeals Court delay a federal judge’s order allowing gyms to reopen.

She says allowing them to re-open would lead to a second wave of Covid-19 in Michigan.

No word on if or when the court will decide on Whitmer’s appeal.

