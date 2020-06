(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the automaker is bringing on an Inclusion and Diversity Board.

This is in the wake of the death of George Floyd and racial injustice protests.

Barra says the 12 member board will guide efforts in improving diversity within the company.

The board includes two Black Detroit natives.

