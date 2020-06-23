Southfield (CW50) – Beth Griffith-Manley grew up in the music industry alongside her father, Johnny Griffith, who was a member of the famed Motown band The Funk Brothers. Beth is a veteran of NBC’s The Voice and a former backup singer to Detroit’s Anita Baker.

Beth is also no stranger to Community Connect, appearing on our Motown Show in 2019.

Beth Griffith-Manley joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her career as a singer/song-writer, and performs her new single ‘You’ve Already Won’ on the show.

You can learn more about Beth on bethalwayssings.com

