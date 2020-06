(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new warning from the FDA about certain hand sanitizers.

The agency says nine types of sanitizer produced in Mexico are toxic and should not be used.

Items deemed unsafe include all-clean hand sanitizer, the good gel anti-bacterial hand sanitizer, and several clean-care products.

The FDA says the products contain methanol, which is toxic.

