Filed Under:Flint Township, Macy's attack, Macy's suspects

(CBS DETROIT) – Flint Police have identified two men in connection to a viral attack at a Macy’s store.

Police say they are questioning the 18 and 22-year-old on how the incident started.

A Macy’s spokesperson said the incident was unprovoked but a Facebook post claims the victim — who is a Macy’s employee — used a racial slur.

Macy’s says security has increased at the store.

