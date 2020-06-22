(CBS DETROIT) – Flint Police have identified two men in connection to a viral attack at a Macy’s store.

Police say they are questioning the 18 and 22-year-old on how the incident started.

A Macy’s spokesperson said the incident was unprovoked but a Facebook post claims the victim — who is a Macy’s employee — used a racial slur.

Macy’s says security has increased at the store.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.